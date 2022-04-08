Man suspected in assaulting women at Seattle Center to undergo competency evaluation

Kristopher Glenn Brown, 35, is charged with a hate crime as well as third-degree and fourth-degree assault.

A King County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that the man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center will need to undergo a competency evaluation.

Brown's attorney filed a motion stating he did not believe Brown fully understood the charges against him. The judge ruled Thursday that Brown will undergo the evaluation before the court moves forward with the case. The evaluation findings will be compiled by Oct. 7.

On July 18, Brown allegedly followed Laura Van Burkleo while she was walking her three Boston terriers. He called her a neo-Nazi and yelled homophobic slurs, according to charging documents. Brown also allegedly punched Van Burkleo in the face multiple times and threatened to kill her.

Van Burkleo sustained a broken dental crown and laceration on her lower lip.

Van Burkleo spoke with KING 5 before Brown was arrested.

“It was terrifying," Van Burkleo said. "I was terrified. I really thought I was going to die right there on that sidewalk and I felt so humiliated and embarrassed because I wanted to defend myself."

Van Burkleo said a man on a moped distracted her attacker enough that she was able to get away.

While police were still interviewing Van Burkleo, they were called to a Bartell Drugs for a report of Brown allegedly threatening to fight a security guard as he stole about $50 worth of items from the store, according to court documents.

As officers were investigating the two incidents, they were called for another assault a block east.

When officers arrived, a 36-year-old female said that as she was exiting an apartment gate, Brown approached her, asked something to the effect of "why did you open the gate in front of me?" and allegedly began to kick her.

Police learned of other incidents likely involving Brown between July 18-24.