Man allegedly steals woman's car while posing as an employee on Seattle to Bainbridge ferry

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a car while posing as an employee on the ferry from Seattle to Bainbridge Island, before crashing it in Poulsbo Tuesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

While on board the Wenatchee, the suspect entered a Washington State Ferries employee's vehicle in an attempt to steal it, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect took a ferry worker vest from the employee's car and approached a female driver, asking for her keys.

The female driver reluctantly handed over her keys to the suspect, who then drove off in the car before law enforcement could arrive, according to WSP.

The suspect fled the Bainbridge dock driving north on state Route 305 in a stolen 2006 Audi A3.

The suspect later crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of SR 305 and SR 307 in Poulsbo. The driver and the passenger in the other car were both taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled from the scene of the crash and is still at large.