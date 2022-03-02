x
Man steals Billie Eilish ukulele at gunpoint from University District shop in Seattle

The instrument is valued at around $300, according to Guitar Center.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect who may be getting carried away with his Billie Eilish fandom.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video entering a store in the 1000 block of NE 50th Street before pulling a gun on the store clerk, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

The man then stole a Billie Eilish Signature Ukulele and $100 in cash. According to a Guitar Center listing, the ukulele is valued at about $300.

Now, detectives are hoping the public can help identify the suspect. He is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man, 6 feet tall with a medium to heavy build. He was seen wearing a green sweatshirt and tan work pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call the robbery unit at 206-684-5561.

Billie Eilish is a Grammy-winning pop artist. She is set to perform at Climate Pledge Arena on March 25.

