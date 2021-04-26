Man stabbed to death in Bothell; suspect in custody

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a fatal stabbing in Bothell Sunday night.

BOTHELL, Wash. — A 29-year-old man is dead after a stabbing outside an apartment building in Bothell. Police said a 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

The stabbing happened at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in a fairly busy part of the city. Bothell police said the attack took place near the entryway of The Villas at Beardslee, located on the 19000 block of 112th Ave NE.

The Bothell Police Department (BPD) said an officer quickly arrived at the scene and began life-saving measures while paramedics were on the way, but the victim died at the scene.

Bothell police said officers “quickly located the suspect, who was then arrested without incident.”

The suspect remains in custody, and the BPD said it is not pursuing other suspects at this time. Police did not immediately say whether they recovered a weapon.

No other information is available at this time.