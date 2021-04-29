Deputies search for suspect after man stabbed at Tacoma apartment complex

Deputies responded to a Tacoma apartment complex around 2 a.m. Thursday after a resident called 911 and said their neighbor was stabbed in the neck.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being stabbed in the throat at an apartment complex in Tacoma.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to Woodmark North Apartments just after 2 a.m. after a resident called 911 and said their neighbor knocked on the door with a stab wound to their neck.

The neighbor who called 911 spoke with KING 5 and said she couldn’t fully see the man’s injury while she was talking to police but did say there was a lot of blood.

“I couldn’t understand what he was saying. All I understood was, ‘call 911,’” the neighbor told KING 5.

The sheriff’s department said the victim could not speak effectively to give a suspect description due to the injury, but the victim confirmed to deputies that his injury was not self-inflicted.

Investigators could not locate a suspect at the apartment complex but did find a crime scene in the victim’s apartment. Deputies said they are investigating crime scenes outside the apartment complex and inside the victim’s unit.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the 59-year-old victim lives in the apartment alone. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The neighbor told KING 5 the victim was still alive and out of surgery as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.