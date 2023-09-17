Elderly man hospitalized after shooting, police say

Investigators learned the elderly man drove himself to the SODO area, so it is unclear where the shooting occurred.

SEATTLE — An elderly man was hospitalized after he was found shot in Seattle's SODO neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called just after 9:15 a.m. for reports of a man shot near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street. Police found a 70-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

Investigators learned the elderly man drove himself to the SODO intersection, so it is unclear where the shooting occurred. No suspects have been identified in the shooting.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating the shooting. If you have any information, police asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.