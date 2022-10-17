Man shot while inside his Rainier Beach home

Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot through the window of his Rainier Beach home Monday night.

SEATTLE — A 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after they were shot while inside their Rainier Beach home Monday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the 9700 block of 60th Avenue South around 10:10 p.m. after a resident called 911 to report a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man who had been shot in the neck. Seattle Fire Department medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

After collecting evidence and speaking with the victim, Seattle police believe the person who shot the man was outside the house and shot the 50-year-old through the window.

A K9 unit responded to the scene to try and track the suspect, but police said that was unsuccessful.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

