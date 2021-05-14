18-year-old shot near the West Seattle Bridge

An 18-year-old man was found shot on I-5 near the West Seattle Bridge early Friday morning.

SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot twice in the chest early Friday morning.

The man was found with two gunshot wounds on Interstate 5 near the West Seattle Bridge just after midnight, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in “serious condition.” A Harborview spokesperson told KING 5 the man had been upgraded to “fair condition” by 5:20 a.m. Friday.

No suspect information has been released at this time.