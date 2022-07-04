Man shot, killed in Kent cemetery after argument breaks out among group

The victim was found with a gunshot wound at Hillcrest Burial Park in Kent. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

KENT, Wash. — A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound in a cemetery, according to the Kent Police Department (KPD).

Kent police were dispatched to the Hillcrest Burial Park at 1005 Reiten Rd. around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday after reports of shots fired, according to KPD.

When officers arrived at the location, they found an unconscious man with gunshot wounds. Officers and medics attempted to save the man's life but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KPD.

Initial information given to police indicated that an argument broke out among a group of people at the cemetery, which then escalated to gunfire. After shots were fired, the group dispersed and fled the area.

Kent Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the incident. There is limited information about the crime and the victim has not been identified, according to police.