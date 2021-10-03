Man shot, killed in downtown Seattle Sunday night

A 35-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times in downtown Seattle Sunday night.

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in downtown Seattle.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers patrolling the area of 3rd Avenue and Pike Street heard multiple gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The officers rushed to the 200 block of Pike Street and found a man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Responding officers provided first aid to the 35-year-old man until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but died a short time later.

No other information about the victim or suspect was immediately available. SPD homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

This shooting has been declared a homicide. More from Public Information Officer, Detective Carson: pic.twitter.com/1tkvK250B8 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 4, 2021