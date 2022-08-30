x
Crime

Man shot, killed after argument in Olympia home

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said a man called 911 saying he killed someone that was attacking his roommate.
Credit: Thurston County Sheriff

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officials said a man was shot and killed late Monday night after an argument inside an Olympia home. 

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) was called to the 4400 block of Libby Road NE in Olympia just after 10:30 p.m. Monday after a man called 911 saying he killed someone that was attacking his roommate.  

Deputies found a 39-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside the home. A man and woman were immediately detained outside the home during the investigation, officials said. 

Investigators learned an argument happened between the victim and another man at the home. During the argument, investigators said the suspect fired several rounds, striking the victim multiple times. 

Officials said a 31-year-old man from Olympia was booked into the Thurston County Correctional Facility for second-degree murder - domestic violence charges. TCSO said the suspect's name won't be released until he's formally charged.

The victim's name won't be released until the next of kin is notified, according to TCSO.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

