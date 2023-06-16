Man on life support after being shot in head behind Kent YMCA

Kent police say the shooting occurred Thursday evening.

KENT, Wash. — A 30-year-old man is on life support after being shot in the head Thursday, the Kent Police Department (KPD) said in a release.

KPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 18000 block of South 248th Street. A Bothell resident was found with a gunshot wound to the head behind the Kent YMCA.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and KPD said the victim was on life support as of Friday morning.

Officers were told that the suspect fled northbound into a nearby neighborhood after the shooting. A K9 team and air support unit searched the area for the suspect, but the person was not located.

Witnesses told police the man was sitting on a bench, and they saw a heated argument and struggle before the suspect shot the victim in the head.

The suspect was described as a tall man in his 20s wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.