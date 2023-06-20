x
Crime

Man shot in head behind Kent YMCA dies, police still searching for suspect

Kent police say the shooting occurred on the evening of June 15. The victim died in the hospital the next day.
KENT, Wash. — A 30-year-old man died after being shot in the head Thursday, the Kent Police Department (KPD) said in a release.

KPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 18000 block of South 248th Street. A Bothell resident was found with a gunshot wound to the head behind the Kent YMCA. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and placed on life support. He died the next day.

Officers were told that the suspect fled northbound into a nearby neighborhood after the shooting. A K9 team and air support unit searched the area for the suspect, but the person was not located.

Witnesses told police the man was sitting on a bench, and they saw a heated argument and struggle before the suspect shot the victim in the head.

The suspect was described as a tall man in his 20s wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

