Man shot, dog killed by deputies in Sultan

Deputies said the man was armed with a knife at the time of the shooting.

SULTAN, Wash. — A man was wounded and his dog was killed in a shooting involving deputies in Sultan on Sunday night.

Detectives with the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 44-year-old suspect wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. His dog was killed in the gunfire, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

Snohomish County deputies were called to the intersection of 2nd Street and Cedar Avenue in Sultan for reports of a man armed with a knife. Deputies said there was an altercation between the suspect and another man when they arrived in the area. The suspect did not comply with verbal commands and was shot by deputies, according to SCSO. The dog came out of the suspect's house after shots were fired and was shot by deputies too, officials said.

Investigators said the man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett to recover from his injuries.

Officials closed the intersection at Cedar Avenue and 3rd Street to allow detectives to investigate the shooting. The identity of the second man involved has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.