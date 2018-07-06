A man is in custody after shooting his wife in the leg in Shoreline Thursday morning.

King County Sheriff Ryan Abbott says the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on the 2100 block of North 193rd Street, which is a few blocks east of Echo Lake Elementary School.

Abbott says the suspect fled the scene after the shooting. Seattle police spotted the suspect’s vehicle on East Marginal Way S a couple of hours later. The suspect surrendered after a short pursuit and a standoff.

East Marginal Way S was briefly closed near Ellis Ave S. during the standoff but has since reopened.

Abbott says the suspect's wife did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken to the King County Jail.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

