A man is in custody after shooting his wife in the leg in Shoreline Thursday morning.
King County Sheriff Ryan Abbott says the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on the 2100 block of North 193rd Street, which is a few blocks east of Echo Lake Elementary School.
Abbott says the suspect fled the scene after the shooting. Seattle police spotted the suspect’s vehicle on East Marginal Way S a couple of hours later. The suspect surrendered after a short pursuit and a standoff.
East Marginal Way S was briefly closed near Ellis Ave S. during the standoff but has since reopened.
Abbott says the suspect's wife did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was taken to the King County Jail.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.