Man shoots at Tacoma officer after pursuit

It took about eight minutes for police to apprehend the suspect.

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect is in custody after he shot at a Tacoma officer following a pursuit, police said early Wednesday morning.

The Tacoma Police Department said there was a reported domestic disturbance just after 11 p.m. at a home in the 5700 block of North 33rd Street. Police had probable cause for first-degree assault and residential burglary when they arrived.

Police chased the suspect, who fired shots at an officer. It took about eight minutes for police to apprehend the suspect. No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Investigators did not mention what charges the suspect would face.

The Tacoma Police Department will investigate what led up to the police shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.