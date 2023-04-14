Man sentenced to 21 years in prison after 2021 fentanyl death of Bellevue teen

Prosecutors believe Steven Talaga, a longtime drug dealer, sold Brillion Lynch fentanyl.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Brillion Lynch's bedroom remains untouched two years after she died from an accidental fentanyl overdose, who had celebrated her 18th birthday six days earlier. Now, a man known to be a longtime drug dealer is behind bars for selling her fentanyl.

Her mother, Laura, and brother, Wyatt, said they are still shattered.

"We're not what we used to be. We never will be. We're broken. We're broken people," said Laura.

Brillion bought what she thought was Percocet from a dealer via Instagram at a Redmond skate park on April 3, 2021. She came home feeling tired and irritable. Her mom told her she should take a nap.

"So, I sent her up to her room and that was the last time I saw her alive," said Laura, in tears. "When I went to check on her she was cold and blue."

Prosecutors believe Steven Talaga, a longtime drug dealer, sold Brillion that pill. They wanted to charge Talaga with controlled substance homicide but opted for two counts of drug possession and distribution.

Prosecutors couldn't definitively prove the fatal dose came from Talaga despite photos, Instagram messages and GPS coordinates connecting the two on the day of her death.

One message Talaga sent said, "Don't go dying."

"He killed my daughter," said Laura. "He knew those pills were toxic, that they were poison."

Talaga continued selling fentanyl for eight months after Brillion's death.

"There was no regret, no remorse to this day," said her brother Wyatt.

On Friday, King County Superior Court Judge John McHale gave Talaga the maximum sentence of 20 months in prison.

In 2022 there were 712 overdose deaths in King County alone. Of those, 70% of them were from fentanyl.

There have been 276 overdose deaths so far in 2023. That's nearly three per day and is on pace to break last year's record.

Talaga apologized to the Lynch family in court on Friday, saying he never meant for anyone to get hurt.

His parents testified that he had untreated bipolar disorder and a traumatic childhood.

For the Lynch family, Friday's sentence was a small step in the right direction.