'I ask for forgiveness': Man sentenced to another 93 years for murders committed in 2014

SEATTLE — A man charged with committing four murders back in 2014, was sentenced to 93 more years in prison in a King County Superior courtroom on Friday.

Police say Ali Muhammad Brown went on a killing spree as part of his "jihad against Americans."

Police say on April 27, 2014, Brown shot and killed Leroy Henderson along a stretch of road in Skyway. Five weeks later, police say Brown’s killing spree continued in Seattle when he took the lives of Ahmed Said and Dwone Anderson Young. Then he fled to New Jersey, where police say he killed a fourth man.

Brown's appearance in court is what the families of three Washington victims have been waiting for over the last eight years.

“Eight years I have been waiting for my justice,” said Falana Young, the mother of Dwone Anderson Young.

“Your Honor, please give him the maximum of whatever you can do,” Dwone’s grandmother, Shelly Young said.

“I am regretful for killing those people,” Brown said in court. “I ask for forgiveness from the families. I ask that they can forgive me. If they can’t, if not, just let me rot in hell if you want to, if you want to say that, but that is not going to change the past.”