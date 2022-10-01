Man rams into police car, wields knife to initiate deadly conflict

A 29-year-old man wanted a police officer to shoot him after he wielded a knife, but ultimately was taken into custody without incident.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Ferndale man is in custody after Bellingham police said he rammed into a police vehicle and wielded a knife at an officer.

Bellingham police said the man intentionally crashed into a marked vehicle while an officer was investigating an unrelated traffic collision.

The 29-year-old man then got out of his vehicle and wielded a knife at the officer, allegedly wanting to be shot by the officer.

Minutes before the collision with the police vehicle, the man called 9-1-1 and "announced he was driving to a police station to attack officers to provoke the officers to shoot him," according to a release.

After the collision, the man obeyed an officer's command to drop the knife, but shouted "disconnected statements" back and refused to obey other instructions.

Other officers arrived just a few minutes later and the man was taken into custody without incident.