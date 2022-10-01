Man rams into police car, wields knife to initiate deadly conflict

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Ferndale man is in custody after Bellingham police said he rammed into a police vehicle and wielded a knife at an officer.
Bellingham police said the man intentionally crashed into a marked vehicle while an officer was investigating an unrelated traffic collision.
The 29-year-old man then got out of his vehicle and wielded a knife at the officer, allegedly wanting to be shot by the officer.
Minutes before the collision with the police vehicle, the man called 9-1-1 and "announced he was driving to a police station to attack officers to provoke the officers to shoot him," according to a release.
After the collision, the man obeyed an officer's command to drop the knife, but shouted "disconnected statements" back and refused to obey other instructions.
Other officers arrived just a few minutes later and the man was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on attempted assault in the second degree, two counts of malicious mischief in the second degree and DUI.