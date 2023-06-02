Man pleads guilty to charges for deadly 2020 mass shooting in downtown Seattle

William Tolliver pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault and unlawful possession charges on Friday.

SEATTLE — On Friday, William Tolliver entered a guilty plea to amended charges related to the deadly 2020 mass shooting in downtown Seattle.

Tolliver was involved in a shootout that left one person dead and injured seven others in Seattle on Jan. 22, 2020.

Tolliver pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

"Mr. Tolliver was initially charged with murder. In any case, there is never a guarantee of what will happen at a trial. This guilty plea considers the evidence and provides some measure of accountability," the King County Prosecutor's Office wrote in a statement.

Tolliver's sentencing is set for 1 p.m. on June 16.

The shooting along Third Avenue and Pine Street occurred after a Facebook post was made in which a friend of Tolliver’s was named and insulted.

Three gunmen opened fire, shooting at least 24 rounds in six seconds.

Bystanders on the busy street were hit, including a nine-year-old boy shot in the femur and 50-year-old Tanya Jackson who was killed. Doctors were able to repair the boy's leg and he is still recovering.

One of the other alleged gunmen, Marquise Tolbert, was found not guilty of murder and first-degree assault back in September.

The third suspected gunman, Jamel Linonell Jackson, was sentenced to 16 months on August 19, 2021.

