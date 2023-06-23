Man who pleaded guilty in deadly hit-and-run of Seattle cyclist sentenced to 21 months

Mike Colmant was hit head-on near Seward Park in April 2021 and died at the hospital. Julian Hamilton pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A man was sentenced Friday to 21 months in a fatal hit-and-run collision with a cyclist in 2021.

Mike Colmant, 63, was struck and killed on April 11, 2021, while cycling near Seward Park. His death went unsolved for over a year and a half before police identified Julian Hamilton as a suspect.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide charges earlier this month and will get credit for time served towards his sentence.

Colmant was struck head-on by a driver traveling south in the northbound lane of Seward Park Avenue South just before 7 p.m. Witnesses administered CPR until medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived, but Colmant was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver fled the scene.

In late 2021, King County offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Colmant's death.

"I don't want to start crying, but when I heard that, yeah, of course I was crying," his wife Dorie Colmant said when the reward was announced.

Mike Colmant had worked at the King County International Airport-Boeing Field for more than two decades, most recently serving as deputy director of the airport.

"That somebody went out of their way, they thought so much of my husband and who he was, and that he devoted 22 years to King County that they put up the money. So yeah, I was thrilled," Dorie Colmant said.

Mike Colmant was an avid bicyclist and competed as an Ironman.