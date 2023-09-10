Man killed in Tacoma homicide, suspect on the run

Officers found a man shot multiple times in the chest near Tacoma's South Park.

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man died in Tacoma early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of South Tacoma Way for reports of a person being shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult male shot multiple times in the chest near Tacoma's South Park. The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from emergency crews, police said.

Witnesses told police a man believed to be the suspect fled the area. Police said the suspect has not been caught.

South Tacoma Way was closed for over six hours while police investigated the homicide. The roadway reopened just after 8:30 a.m.

It is unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.