Man dies after being shot in Beacon Hill area of Seattle

The 24-year-old victim was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

SEATTLE — A 24-year-old man died after being shot in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle Monday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to the area of Beacon Avenue S and S Orcas Street just after 2 a.m. for a reported shooting.

On arrival, officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Update: The victim in this case has died. Homicide detectives continue to investigate. Please call the tip line at 206-233-5000 if you have any information that could help investigators solve this case. https://t.co/LNOJF9sFKz — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 10, 2022

Officers started to give the victim first aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived and took over care.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries later Monday morning.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to process the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.