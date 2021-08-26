Man shot and killed in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood

A man died after being shot in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. Seattle police said the victim is approximately 50 years old.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were called to the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue around 1:05 a.m. after multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene. SPD said the victim is approximately 50 years old.

SPD’s CSI Unit responded to the scene to collect evidence. Homicide detectives are leading the ongoing investigation. No suspect information is available at this time.