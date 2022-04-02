Man with gunshot wounds dies near scene of crash in Rainier Valley

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man, not yet identified.

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a homicide in Rainier Valley after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds Friday.

Police responded to a residential area near 43rd Ave. S and S. Othello St. around 4:12 p.m. upon reports of a vehicle collision, according to SPD Public Information Officer Valerie Carson.

Carson said when police arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds. His identity was not provided.

Seattle Fire, which also responded to the scene, attempted life-saving measures but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

At least two vehicles were involved in the collision. It's unclear yet if police are looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to call SPD's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

The shooting came hours after a news conference led by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, who both vowed to fight the rise in crime in the city.

Both acknowledged the steep rise in violent crime over the last two years while pointing out the dearth of officers in the force.

"We have lost a staggering number of officers over the past two years," Harrell said.

The city also released a crime statistics report for 2021, which showed aggravated assaults in Seattle are up 24 percent, property crime is up by nine percent, and overall violent crime increased by 20 percent, which Harrell said is the highest level in 14 years.

Harrell said police will focus their efforts in hot spots that have seen higher concentrations of shooting incidents and, in areas where dispatch calls are highest.

Harrell said the process will not take place overnight.