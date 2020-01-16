A man was shot to death following a road rage incident near Chambers Bay Golf Course, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department says the other man involved remained at the scene.

The shooting was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 10300 block of Chambers Creek Road. The surrounding neighborhoods are University Place, Lakewood, and Steilacoom.

Chambers Creek Road is closed for the investigation.

KING 5 has a crew on the way and will provide developments here as they become available.