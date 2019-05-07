A man who was fatally shot by police at a Poulsbo fireworks show had been lunging at people with a screwdriver before he was killed, according to investigators.

The Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team, which is investigating the shooting, reported Friday that witnesses told police they had complained about the man’s odd behavior at the 3rd of July fireworks display at Waterfront Park. They said he wasn’t respecting others’ personal space.

“Just didn’t look right,” a witness told police. “Was just scoping everybody out and threatened a little kid with a screwdriver saying he is going to hurt somebody.”

Witnesses pointed the man out to Poulsbo police, who approached him. A struggle ensued, and an officer fired his weapon, hitting the man. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators recovered a flat-headed screwdriver from the scene.

Police didn’t initially recover any shell casings. However, a witness found a shell casing in her blanket when she unwrapped it at home. It has been returned to investigators.

Anyone who has information about the incident or took pictures or video during or after the shooting is urged to call investigators at (360) 473-5155.