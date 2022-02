The 37-year-old male died at the scene Saturday night.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 37-year-old male was shot and killed after shots were fired through the window of a Tacoma restaurant Saturday night.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue, according to police.

The victim died at the scene.

No details about the suspect have been released.

This is a developing story.