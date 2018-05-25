PORTLAND, Ore. – A man inside the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured three women on the Portland State University campus was taken into custody by police Friday afternoon.

The incident unfolded on live television. Sky 8 was over the scene as officers took the man into custody near Northeast Glisan Street and 16th Avenue. The man appeared to be older with a heavy build and gray hair.

A community member had seen the damaged SUV and called 911 after realizing authorities were searching for a similar vehicle in connection with the hit-and-run, Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson said in a news conference. Officers arrived in the area, found the vehicle and saw that the man was inside. They took him into custody without further incident. The driver's name has not been released. He has not been charged with a crime.

The crash left three women injured on a sidewalk in downtown Portland near Southwest 6th Avenue and Hall Street. One of the women was critically injured and another suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police initially reported the third victim's injuries were serious, but later said the woman's family did not want any further medical updates released. All three women were rushed to Portland hospitals.

Police have not said whether they believe the crash was intentional. Witnesses who spoke with KGW said the driver appeared to purposely drive onto the sidewalk and hit pedestrians.

"It was not an accident that he was on the sidewalk. He intentionally jumped the curb," said Anna, who was across the street from the crash when it happened.

Video: Witnesses describe the hit-and-run

Witnesses told KGW that the suspect drove a the SUV onto a sidewalk and hit at least three young women before driving away. Witnesses also said the suspect followed traffic rules, including stopping at red lights, while leaving the scene around 10 a.m.

"I saw two of the girls’ bodies fly, heard the impact, and then saw the car speed off and get back onto 6th," said Anna, who estimated the driver was going 45-50 mph. "And then I dropped my bag and ran over to start doing what I could."

In a news conference, Sgt. Chris Burley with Portland police said a fourth person may have been injured in the crash and walked away from the area. That person has not contacted police or medics.

Detectives used surveillance video from security cameras in the area to identify the suspect vehicle. Police announced they were looking for a blue 2005 Mazda Tribute with front-end damage just minutes before officers took the suspect into custody.

Photos: Three women injured in downtown Portland hit-and-run

Photos: Hit-and-run in downtown Portland SUV involved in hit-and-run on sidewalk 01 / 27 SUV involved in hit-and-run on sidewalk 01 / 27

Authorities said Southwest 6th Avenue would be closed for 4 to 6 hours between Harris and Montgomery streets. TriMet said MAX lines were disrupted in the area.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

© 2018 KGW