CORVALLIS, Ore — One person is in custody after a man fired gunshots inside the Foster Farms plant in Corvallis at 855 Northwest 8th Street just after 8 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

Employees of the plant fled the building after the gunfire, and police surrounded the area, said Capt. Nick Hurley of the Corvallis Police Department.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Corvallis police tweeted that a man was in custody but the scene was still active. Hurley said the man came out of the building and surrendered to police.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reported that at 9:49 a.m., police officers walked a man in a hairnet away from the Foster Farms building. An Oregon State Police trooper drove him away.

VIDEO: Raw video after Corvallis police took man into custody

Hurley could not provide more details about the man in custody, who was still being interviewed later Thursday morning. He was unarmed when he walked out.

Hurley said no one was shot during the incident. He said though there was a person in custody, people should avoid the area.

The incident was first reported by a woman in the building who was in a room adjacent to the gunfire. She quickly notified supervisors and co-workers and Hurley praised her quick work.

When officers arrived, most of the employees had already evacuated the building. The plant manager of the facility, where corn dogs are produced, helped police identify workers.

PHOTOS: Man surrenders to police at Corvallis Foster Farms plant

Foster Farms issued the following statement at

At approximately 8:30 a.m. PDT, Foster Farms became aware of a potential active shooter at its Corvallis, Oregon, facility. Foster Farms prepares for emergencies of this nature, and all employees were promptly evacuated without injury. Authorities were immediately alerted, contained the site and apprehended an individual. The safety of our employees is our highest priority and Foster Farms will provide counseling and support services to its Corvallis employees. We are thankful this incident was concluded without harm to our employees or the greater community. We greatly appreciate local law enforcement’s professionalism in quickly resolving the situation.

Police first received 911 calls at about 8:10 a.m. that reported a man inside the facility had a handgun, Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler said.

Businesses in the area, including the Linn-Benton Community College outlet were put in lockdown while the threat was active.

