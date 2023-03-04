Man held in connection to collision involving Thurston County sheriff

The man accusing of colliding with Thurston County Sheriff Derrick Sanders appeared in court for the first time today.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — According to court documents, a collision involving Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders and Zachary Roberges occurred at around 3:55 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Addison Schahfer responded to reports of a two-car collision at the intersection of 153rd Avenue and Lake Lawrence Road.

After making contact, court documents say Trooper Schahfer was told by Roberges that he stopped suddenly while making a left turn. That stop caused Sheriff Sanders’ vehicle to crash into the trailer Roberges was towing.

Sheriff Sanders was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries, and is currently recovering at home.

Soon after, an officer with the Seattle Police Department arrived to assist in the investigation, and noticed that Roberges showed signs of recent stimulant use. That officer is certified by WSP and International Association of Chiefs of Police as a Drug Recognition Expert.

Court documents say after a series of field sobriety tests, Roberges eventually admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana the night before.

Roberges hasn’t been formally charged for vehicular assault at this point, but in court the prosecuting attorney recommended bail be set at $25,000.

However, Roberges’ lawyer, Ahmed Jenkins, argued bail was unnecessary and Roberges doesn’t pose a threat to the public.

“There’s no evidence, your honor, that he’s ever committed any offense while in pre-trial release, probation, or parole,” he said. “He has no evidence that he cannot follow court orders, your honor.”

Ultimately, visiting Kitsap County Judge Kevin Hull decided that Roberges’ admitted use of methamphetamine the night before justifies the amount.

“I’m not confident in a court order prohibiting Mr. Roberges from consuming uncontrolled substances that aren’t prescribed,” he said. “I’m not confident that a court order is more powerful than the lure of methamphetamine and what we know about methamphetamine.”