MOUNT VERNON, Washington — A 47-year-old man was found guilty of attempting to kill Mount Vernon police officer Michael “Mick” McClaughry in December 2016.

Ernesto Rivas, 47, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder Thursday afternoon. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

McClaughry was shot in the head in December 2016 as he knocked on Rivas’ door to get information about a gang shooting that happened earlier in the day.

The bullet hit McClaughry in the head and left him blind.

On Wednesday, the jury sent the judge a question asking if they could have an index or an inventory of all of the evidence admitted in the case.

The defense objected and the judge said no to the request.

There was quite a bit of evidence presented throughout the three-week trial. The jury's question could've been an indication they were looking very closely at all the evidence.

Prosecutors pointed to Facebook messages and phone calls with police negotiators where Rivas all but confessed to the shooting. However, defense attorneys said that was merely "bravado."

Defense attorneys argued another gang member who was also in the house at that time pulled the trigger.

