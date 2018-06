A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday in Kent.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the 22400 block of Benson Road Southeast. The man was found shot and unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Kent Police released no suspect information.

Police believe this was not a random incident, based on witness reports. However, they have not determined what the relationship was between the victim and the suspect.

