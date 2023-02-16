Man charged after locking couple out of Wallingford home pleads not guilty

Michael Aaron Dorsey, 34, remains jailed on a $30,000 bond and is charged with residential burglary and third-degree assault.

SEATTLE — A man accused of barricading himself inside a home in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood pleaded not guilty in King County court Thursday.

Dorsey's next court appearance is scheduled for March 8 with his trial expected to begin in April.

Dorsey’s lawyer previously argued that he should be released due to mental health issues. However, the prosecuting attorney argued Dorsey has failed to appear 17 times since 2018 and should be kept in jail.

Dorsey was convicted of first-degree criminal trespass twice in 2022 and has convictions for trafficking stolen property and third-degree theft.

The Seattle Police Department was called Feb. 1 just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting.

Dorsey walked up to the homeowners and tried to sell them a tool, which was declined. The door to the home was open, and Dorsey got inside the house and locked the homeowners out, according to probable cause documents.

When police arrived, Dorsey smashed the glass on the front door with bolt cutters, minorly injuring two officers on their face and eyes.

A SWAT team surrounded the home and a police standoff began. Police tried using flashbangs, placing a robot inside to monitor Dorsey and were armed with shields at the front door.