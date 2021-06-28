Man charged in 2018 Burien shooting that killed 2 teens

Elizabeth Juarez, 13, and Eveona Cortez, 19, were killed in a gang-related shooting in March 2018. Francisco I. Montero is charged with two counts of murder.

A man was charged Monday in a 2018 gang-related shooting in Burien where two teens died, including a 13-year-old.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Francisco I. Montero with two counts of murder in the first degree.

Elizabeth Juarez, 13, and Eveona Cortez, 19, were killed in the shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on March 28, 2018.

Witnesses told police that Juarez tagged the apartment complex where Montero lived with his girlfriend and that she had been specifically targeting Montero, according to probable cause documents.

Detectives believe Montero, Juarez and Cortez were all associated with different street gangs, although Cortez was not involved in the tagging, according to documents.

On the night of the shooting, Montero’s girlfriend alerted one of his associates that members from another gang were outside the complex and asked him to let Montero know. The two exchanged additional messages about who was at the complex.

The shooting happened about 10 minutes after their messages, according to documents.

Prosecutors allege that Juarez was Montero’s target but Montero and his accomplices “simply did not care who else they murdered.”

Montero’s DNA was also found on shell casings found at the scene, according to documents.

Several witnesses told police they saw two suspects running from the scene, according to documents. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate Montero’s accomplices to the crime, according to the prosecutor’s office.