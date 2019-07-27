A man accused of attacking a Seattle parking enforcement officer and causing thousands of dollars of damage to cars nearby has been charged.

Video showed 28-year-old Alexander Ormiston rip a sunroof off a car before chasing and attacking a parking enforcement officer in downtown Seattle during stand-still rush hour traffic.

People near the area were able to hold him down before police arrived. A witness at the scene said it took about 45 minutes for the man to be controlled.

Ormiston has been charged with assault and malicious mischief.

Per court order, Ormiston will be placed in the custody of his father. His father is responsible for bringing him to and from future court appearances.

Ormiston must also check in to St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, BC for treatment.

He has been ordered to have no contact with the victims.