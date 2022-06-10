Suspect charged in deadly shooting of innocent bystander at Spanaway gas station

The woman was shot and killed at a Spanaway gas station on May 26 when she was caught in the middle of an altercation between people in the parking lot.

Editor's note: The above video on the family of the woman killed originally aired May 30, 2022.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A man has been charged with murder after an innocent bystander was killed in a shooting at a Spanaway gas station in May, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) said Friday.

Angelina Palmer was shot and killed at a Spanaway gas station on May 26 when she was caught in the middle of an altercation between two people in the station's parking lot, according to PCSD.

The suspect, identified as Jerrmell Warren, is already in custody at the Pierce County Jail on unrelated charges. Warren has been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

PCSD said detectives were able to identify a suspect through the investigation and with help from community tips. No other suspects are outstanding, according to PCSD.

According to the charging documents, Warren was seen walking up to a parked vehicle and arguing with another man in the driver's seat. The man inside the vehicle eventually sprayed what a witness reported to be bear spray at Warren.

Warren was seen on surveillance video stumbling back, pulling out a gun and firing a round at the vehicle, according to the documents. The witness told authorities he did not think Warren could see where he was shooting as he had his head down.

Warren continued shooting at the vehicle as it left the area, firing at least seven additional rounds, the documents said, one of which struck Palmer.

The charging documents also reveal Palmer was run over by an uninvolved vehicle trying to flee the area during the shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Palmer suffering from a gunshot wound and gave her first aid.

Palmer, 39, later died at the hospital, leaving behind nine children.

A medical examiner stated Palmer died as a result of the shooting and that her injuries from being run over were " completely survivable."

Warren's first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.