BURIEN, Wash. — On Sunday, Burien City Council candidate Cydney Moore found herself replacing one of her campaign signs.

A video circulating on social media shows a man taking Moore's sign -- and two other candidates' signs -- and placing them in his trunk.

The man in the video has not been identified or charged.

The video was recorded on August 8, just two days after the primary. In it, the man is seen popping the trunk of his car and taking the signs of Moore, Nina Martinez, and Sofia Aragon from the corner of 10th Avenue SW and SW 152nd Street.

The video was posted to Facebook and YouTube Sunday afternoon.

KING 5 reached out to all of the candidates whose signs were removed. Moore responded before the story was published.

"It's very disappointing to see that happening in our neighborhood," Moore said.

Moore said her campaign is not self-funded and relies heavily on donations from the community, making what happened all the more upsetting.

"The money that goes to pay for those signs is coming out of pockets of our neighbors and people here in town," she said.

Moore has since filed a report with Burien police and has replaced the sign.

The law states that anyone who defaces or removes a political sign is guilty of a misdemeanor and each sign taken would count as a misdemeanor. It is the candidates' responsibility to remove their signs from public spaces within 10 days of the end of an election.

Because Moore and Aragon advanced to the General Election in November, however, their signs can remain.