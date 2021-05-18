Man carjacks Prius near Pierce-Thurston county border, crashes in Marysville

A man took officers on a chase from Pierce County to Marysville Tuesday evening.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A man who police say crashed his truck in Tacoma and stole a Toyota Prius led police on a chase to Marysville Tuesday evening.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a woman stopped her Prius to try and assist the man after he crashed his truck. The man jumped out of the truck and stole her Prius.

The man stole the Prius, taking officers on an 80-mile pursuit north. He drove north from Lynnwood to Marysville - about 20 miles - in the southbound lanes of I-5, according to police.

The man eventually collided with another vehicle and stopped.

The man tried to run from the crash but was apprehended by state patrol officers.

Police say no one was injured from the collision.