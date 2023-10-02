Man breaks into SeaTac hotel room and stabs another man, KCSO says

No information was provided on whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

SEATAC, Wash — A man broke into a SeaTac hotel room and stabbed another man early Monday morning, the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) confirmed to KING 5.

According to KCSO, a 28-year-old man was staying at a La Quinta Inn on South 188th Street. Authorities arrived around 2:30 a.m. Monday, and the man told police that another man had forced his way into the victim's hotel room and gotten into an altercation with him.

During the reported scuffle, one of the two men had a knife. The 37-year-old suspect and the victim wrestled over it.

Both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody following the attack.

No word yet on whether the suspect and victim knew each other or which one of them had the knife that was involved in the attack.