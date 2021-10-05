Man arrested after allegedly pushing woman out of moving vehicle on SR 18

A woman was killed after a man allegedly pushed her out of a moving truck on SR 18 late Sunday night.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after allegedly pushing a woman out of a moving truck on State Route 18 in King County. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the woman died from their injuries.

According to the WSP, the man was driving westbound on SR 18 when the woman was pushed from the vehicle. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the incident near Issaquah Hobart Road around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

The man circled back to the scene and was arrested, according to the WSP.

SR 18 was closed for several hours before reopening around 4:15 a.m. Monday.

UPDATE: This incident has cleared and lanes are reopen SR 18 westbound and eastbound from the overnight closure at I-90 (westbound) and Issaquah Hobart Road (MP 20) eastbound. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 10, 2021