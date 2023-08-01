x
Crime

Man arrested after throwing brick at Seattle Fire Department truck

The 60-year-old man was arrested on two charges, including a felony.
Credit: Seattle Fire Department

SEATTLE — A man was arrested Tuesday after throwing a brick into a Seattle Fire Department (SFD) medic truck, the Seattle Police Department said.

The suspect, 60, is accused of throwing the brick into the windshield of the SFD Medic 18 truck near the intersection of North 45th Street and Bagley Avenue North in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood.

SFD medics were inside the truck when the brick was thrown and responding to a medical aid call. None of the paramedics in the vehicle were injured, and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony assault and malicious mischief.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

