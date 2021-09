A man was found shot in a Kenmore home Sunday night. The suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon.

MILL CREEK, Wash — Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday who is suspected in a fatal Kenmore shooting earlier this week.

The suspect was arrested in Mill Creek on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The shooting happened Sunday night at a house in the 7200 block of NE 149th Pl. in Kenmore. A man was found shot in the home and pronounced dead at the scene.