Man allegedly driving drunk arrested after crashing into cars, businesses in Belltown

The man was arrested in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood after crashing into a business at 2nd Avenue and Denny Way.

SEATTLE — An apparent drunk driving spree in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood has landed a man in jail, facing several charges.

Seattle police said they started getting 911 calls around 9:30 p.m. Monday for a series of collisions involving a driver in a white Toyota sedan.

According to police, the man struck a vehicle near 4th Avenue and Cedar Street and then continued to hit vehicles and motorists at Broad Street and Denny Way, and 2nd Avenue and Battery Street.

He eventually came to a stop after crashing his vehicle into the doors of a business at 2nd Avenue and Denny Way, where officers were able to take him into custody.

Police said they arrested the 51-year-old man, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, alcohol and marijuana. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center to get his blood drawn for a toxicology test.

The man was later booked into the King County Jail on multiple counts of hit-and-run, driving under the influence and operating a vehicle in a negligent manner, police said.