2 killed, 2 injured in homicide at Kitsap County addiction recovery home

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A man arrested Sunday is accused of killing two people in a Kitsap County addiction recovery home and injuring two others.

Two people inside the residence called 911 Sunday at 8:45 p.m. claiming multiple people were stabbed and the suspect was still inside the home in the 9000 block of Central Valley Road in Bremerton.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Washington State Patrol trooper responded. They found the suspect crawling away in the brush near the home holding a butcher knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies searched the home and found an unidentified woman and a 51-year-old central Kitsap man who were dead and two other men who were injured. Those two men were flown to local trauma centers with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The suspect – a 29-year-old Bellevue man – was taken to the St. Michael’s Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. He was booked into the Kitsap County jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

The Kitsap County coroner will determine the cause and manner of death for the two victims who died.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Kitsap County Sheriff's Detective Tiffany Dobbins at (360) 337-5614 or email at KCSODetectives@kitsap.gov. Refer to Case Number K23-001913.

