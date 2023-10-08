70-year-old woman found dead in Renton; relative in custody

The 70-year-old victim was found on the front porch of a home in a pool of blood.

Example video title will go here for this video

RENTON, Wash. — A 40-year-old man is in custody after his 70-year-old relative was found dead with "obvious cut wounds to her upper body" in Renton Wednesday night, the Renton Police Department said in a press release.

Renton PD responded to the 11800 block of SE 188th Street just after 7 p.m. Wednesday after a caller reported seeing a neighbor on the porch of a nearby home covered in blood.

Officers found a 70-year-old woman with cut wounds and discovered a knife believed to be the murder weapon outside the home.

A 40-year-old male relative of the victim was contacted at the scene, and based on "observations of his condition and other indicia," he was taken into custody and booked into the King County Jail.

No information on how the suspect and victim are related or what led up to the woman's death was given by police.