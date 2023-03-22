Man arrested for allegedly grooming, molesting young boys at Redmond church

Redmond police believe 44-year-old Buckland Darrell may have assaulted more boys and asks anyone with information to contact the department.

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond Police Department detectives arrested a man for multiple instances of child molestation while he attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Redmond.

Buckland Darrell, 44, has been charged with two counts of first-degree child molestation in two separate cases.

Darrell's first crime occurred in 2020. Court documents allege he molested a 6-year-old boy while sitting next to him at a church service. This investigation was originally closed as Statutory Referral Only.

An Statutory Referral Only is a referral to the prosecutor issued when there is reason to believe sexual abuse has occurred, but there is "no reasonable expectation that criminal charges can be filed."

However, three years later, the alleged victim came forward with more details. Now 9 years old, the alleged victim said Darrell abused him multiple times and was able to provide more details of the extent of the abuse to law enforcement.

Darrell was arrested and charged with a separate incident of first-degree child molestation in another jurisdiction but was released on bail last year.

According to court documents, in this case, the defendant "took advantage of the hospitality of the child victim’s family to gain access to sexually assault the child."

Darrell allegedly committed this crime behind closed doors in the victim’s room, while attending a holiday celebration at the child victim’s home.

Evidence from the investigations led to Redmond detectives arresting Darrell on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. He is being held on $200,000 bail at King County Jail.

His next court date is an arraignment, where an initial plea is entered. That is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 30.

According to Redmond police, the two cases have similarities in that the victims were both boys under the age of 10, and the incidents occurred near or in the presence of the victims' parents.

Darrell has attended many church events and gatherings with young children present. Redmond police believe there are potentially more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Redmond Police Department tip line at (425) 556-2500.