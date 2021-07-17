Man arrested after allegedly shooting at Thurston County Sheriff deputies

A man in his 70s was arrested in Yelm Saturday evening after allegedly firing shots at sheriff deputies. No law enforcement or civilians were injured.

YELM, Wash. — A man is in custody after allegedly firing a weapon at Thurston County Sheriff deputies Saturday evening.

The incident happening shortly after 5 p.m. in the 16000 block of Chuckawa Lane SE in Yelm, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff officials said the man, who is in his 70s, fired shots at deputies. No law enforcement officers or civilians were injured, and deputies did not return fire, according to officials.

The Thurston County Sheriff's SWAT team responded to help take the man into custody.

The man was arrested and is facing multiple counts of assault in the first-degree, sheriff officials said. The man's identity has not been released.

It's unknown at this time what led up to the man's encounter with law enforcement.

