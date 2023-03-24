Man accused of stabbing a child at a Mill Creek Dollar Tree arrested, charged

An 11-year-old suffered a collapsed lung after he was stabbed by the 29-year-old suspect, Joshua David Pence.

MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police arrested a man accused of attacking two children at a Dollar Tree in Mill Creek, stabbing one of them.

According to police, 29-year-old Joshua David Pence and the children, ages 11 and 13, got into a verbal argument outside of the Dollar Tree at Thomas Lake Center on Wednesday.

Pence then allegedly pulled out a knife and the children ran inside the store.

The suspect stabbed the 11-year-old before customers and staff at the store were able to detain the suspect until police and Snohomish County deputies arrived.

According to court documents, the knife used was approximately 6 inches long.

The victim suffered a collapsed lung and was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett then transferred to the trauma unit at Harborview Medical Center.

According to court documents, the suspect is a stranger to the children.

Pence is being held at the Snohomish County Jail and is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon. His bail is set at $500,000.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.