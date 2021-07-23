Man accused of throwing rocks at vehicles on I-90 in Seattle held on $500,000 bail

Abdinasir Audeer, 41, was charged Friday with three counts of assault in the second-degree.

SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed three felony charges against a man accused of throwing rocks at vehicles on I-90 in Seattle this week.

Abdinasir Audeer, 41, was charged Friday with three counts of assault in the second-degree. He is currently being held in the King County Jail on $500,000 bail, according to prosecutors, who argued his actions make him a danger to the public.

Audeer's next court appearance is expected Aug. 5.

Audeer was arrested Tuesday, July 20, after multiple people called 911 to report someone was throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the evening commute in the area of westbound I-90 near Rainier Avenue South in Seattle.

At least three people reported damage to their vehicles. None of the victims sustained serious injuries.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded and took Audeer into custody after one of the victims led troopers to Audeer's location.

The incident comes amid a rising trend of rocks and other debris being thrown at vehicles traveling on I-90 near Rainier Avenue.

Since the beginning of 2021, state troopers have responded to over 200 reports of rocks or debris being thrown onto state highways.

Troopers said that they look to the public for help to find and arrest suspects in cases like these. They are also asking travelers to call 911 if they see any pedestrians on the highway even if they are not throwing rocks and debris so that troopers can make contact with them.

So far this year, five people have been arrested suspected of throwing rocks or other debris onto roadways. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Friday their office has filed charges in three of those cases. Two other suspects were charged in municipal court.